Buccaneers put K.J. Britt on injured reserve

Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt was knocked out of last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers with an ankle injury that will keep him out for an extended period of time.

The Bucs announced that Britt has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss at least four games as a result of being placed on the list.

Britt was a fifth-round pick in 2021 and played in every game during his rookie season. He has also played in every game this season, although his absence probably won’t be a big issue for the team’s defense.

Britt backs up Lavonte David and Devin White, who have both played every defensive snap for the team this year. Britt has a sizable role on Tampa’s special teams units, however, and they’ll have to fill in for him there.