Byron Leftwich: You’re not beating a soul in this league scoring three points

Getty Images

The Buccaneers looked as bad as they have in the Tom Brady era on Sunday, losing to the Panthers 21-3.

For better or worse, the team didn’t have much time to stew in the loss, as Tampa Bay will host Baltimore on Thursday night.

In his Tuesday press conference, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich explained that the Bucs have to do a better job of getting back to what’s made them successful over the past few years.

“People want to see points on the board. People want to see us do what we’ve done since we’ve been here,” Leftwich said. “You’re not beating anybody in this league scoring three points, right? Let’s just be honest — you’re not beating a soul, not a team in his league scoring three points. So, we know we have to be better as an offense as a whole.

“When you’re scoring three points, and you are who we are, it’s collectively [a problem]. It’s everywhere across the board. We’ve got to coach it better. We’ve got to play it better. We’ve got to have awareness in situational football — all those things that matter that we’ve been so good at in the past, we’ve got to get back to what we’ve done in the past. You can’t execute at a high level unless you’re playing with a certain type of awareness, certain type of focus and understanding of what that down is going to bring to you. So, we’ve got to be better across the board.”

Entering Week Eight, the Bucs are 22nd in total yards and 26th in points scored. But the team’s lack of a run game has been its biggest issue. The club is dead last averaging just 3.0 yards per carry.

While the Bucs still lead the NFC South at 3-4, the run game will have to improve for Tampa Bay to be a serious threat come January.