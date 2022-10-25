Court orders Antonio Brown to pay $1.2 million for assault of moving truck driver

Getty Images

Antonio Brown’s football career is in the past, but some of the past things from his football career continue to create current problems.

According to TMZ.com, a court recently ordered Brown to pay $1.2 million to a moving truck driver he assaulted in early 2020.

Anton Tumanov secured the verdict earlier this month. Brown failed to respond to the summons and complaint, and he did not show up for any of the proceedings in the case. This means that a default judgment was entered against Brown on the issue of his liability, and that a trial determined the appropriate award of financial damages.

The issue arose when Tumanov delivered Brown’s belongings to Florida from his time in California, with the Raiders. He faced felony charges, and he eventually agreed to a plea deal. The incident contributed to the league’s decision to impose an eight-game suspension on Brown to start the 2020 season.