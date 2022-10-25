Dolphins work out Malcolm Butler

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 25, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT
New England Patriots Training Camp
Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler is getting another look in the NFL.

The Dolphins brought Butler in for a workout today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The Patriots put Butler on injured reserve during the preseason, which usually means a player won’t play at all that year, but they later released him with an injury settlement, meaning he’s free to sign elsewhere.

Presumably he is now medically cleared to play and looking for a team that wants to play him.

Butler hasn’t played since 2020, when he started all 16 games for the Titans. He signed with the Cardinals in 2021 but announced his retirement before the season. He then announced his un-retirement this year and signed with the Patriots.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Dolphins work out Malcolm Butler

  1. He wil never have to buy a beer again in New England. They are gratuitous for life.

  2. Sounds like he’s not sure if he really has the heart to play anymore….just saying & not someone I’d really want to rely on down the stretch.

  3. If they kick the tires on Butler and he’s still in shape, might as well give him a try. Igbinoghene may have secured the game winning INT on Sunday night but he was still getting steamrolled by Pickett every other time they targeted him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.