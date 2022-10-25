Falcons cut Marlon Davidson

Getty Images

The Falcons cut defensive lineman Marlon Davidson on Tuesday, the team announced.

The team placed Davidson on injured reserve Sept. 1 with a knee injury. He was injured during the preseason and had arthroscopic surgery in August.

Davidson’s time in Atlanta was injury plagued with lower-body issues. He has played only 19 of a possible 30 games.

Davidson has one sack and one interception in his career.

The Falcons made him the 47th overall choice in 2020.

The emergence of Ta'Quon Graham, a fifth-round choice, likely played a part in Davidson’s departure.

The Falcons also announced the release of outside linebacker Jordan Brailford from the practice squad to make room for cornerback BoPete Keyes.