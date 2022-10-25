Falcons cut Marlon Davidson

The Falcons cut defensive lineman Marlon Davidson on Tuesday, the team announced.
The team placed Davidson on injured reserve Sept. 1 with a knee injury. He was injured during the preseason and had arthroscopic surgery in August.
Davidson’s time in Atlanta was injury plagued with lower-body issues. He has played only 19 of a possible 30 games.
Davidson has one sack and one interception in his career.
The Falcons made him the 47th overall choice in 2020.
The emergence of Ta'Quon Graham, a fifth-round choice, likely played a part in Davidson’s departure.
The Falcons also announced the release of outside linebacker Jordan Brailford from the practice squad to make room for cornerback BoPete Keyes.