Frank Reich: It’s a big step, but we think Sam Ehlinger is ready

USA TODAY Sports

Colts head coach Frank Reich surprised the football world on Monday when he announced Sam Ehlinger will replace Matt Ryan as the team’s starting quarterback.

But as Reich explained, even with Ryan’s shoulder injury, this is something that had been brewing for a while.

“It’s a big step but we think he’s ready. This guy is special,” Reich said in his Monday video conference. “You all know it, everybody knows it. Talk to anybody in that locker room and we’re fortunate to have a guy — really, three quarterbacks like that. Sam, he’s got that about him, he carries himself in a way, he practices in a way. He’ll be ready.

“Is he going to have some growing pains? Of course. Is he going to make mistakes? Of course, he’s going to make mistakes. But I think Sam will make plays. Sam is going to make plays. He’s proven that everywhere he’s been, and we believe that’s what he’s going to do for our offense. He’s going to make plays.”

Reich noted that Ehlinger has been taking more reps in practice on the scout team and has “looked particularly good.”

“I told [G.M.] Chris Ballard last week, Sam had one of the best weeks of practice I’ve ever seen him have,” Reich said. “He made four or five, what I would say to you, are elite throws. I mean elite, big-time throws down the field, threading coverage, putting the ball right where it should be. Those things don’t go unnoticed. Those things don’t go unnoticed. Those things factor into the decision that he’s continued to do that this year.”

One of Ryan’s problems this year has been his lack of mobility, which has led to sacks and turnovers. He’s taken 24 sacks, losing a league-high 184 yards. He’s also leading the league with nine interceptions, throwing two of them against the Titans on Sunday.

Ehlinger’s mobility can help him and the rest of the offense, with Reich saying a QB scrambling for one or two third-down conversions in a game can be “huge plays.”

“Sam as we all know, we’ve all witnessed, he has the capability to do that,” Reich said. “A lot of guys have won games from the pocket, but when you’re a guy that has the ability that Sam has and you can make those plays — by the way I think on top of it, he’s good in the pocket. I’ve seen that more this season than I did even last year. I believe he can be good from the pocket.

“So, we can still stay true to some of the stuff that we like but we can do a little bit more with some of the movement stuff.”

Ehlinger’s first start will come against the Commanders on Sunday.