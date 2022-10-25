“Highly unlikely” T.J. Watt, Calvin Austin come off IR this week

Getty Images

It looks like the Steelers will play another game without linebacker T.J. Watt this week.

Watt injured his pectoral in the season opener and is eligible to come off of injured reserve at any point, but head coach Mike Tomlin called it “highly unlikely” that the team will have him back on the field before facing the Eagles this week. That’s not great news for a pass rush that has struggled to generate pressure without Watt coming off the edge.

Tomlin said it was also unlikely that rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin will be activated this week. Austin suffered a foot injury during the summer.

A decision to keep Austin on injured reserve this week would also be a decision to end his season. The Steelers designated Austin for return and the 21-day window to activate him closes this week.