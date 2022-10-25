Jets, Jaguars officially announce James Robinson trade

Getty Images

Word came on Monday night that the Jaguars were trading running back James Robinson to the Jets and the deal became official on Tuesday afternoon.

The Jaguars and Jets have both announced the deal. The Jets are sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to Jacksonville and it can become a fifth-round pick. Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that the pick will be a fifth-rounder if Robinson runs for 260 yards for the Jets this year.

That’s a number the Jets will be happy to see Robinson reach quickly. Breece Hall‘s torn ACL left a big hole in the Jets backfield because of the heavy role he’s had in their 5-2 start to the season. Michael Carter and Ty Johnson are also on hand in the backfield, but Robinson’s first two seasons showed he’s capable of leading a rushing attack.

Robinson ran 404 times for 1,837 yards and 15 touchdowns while playing 28 in his first two seasons. A torn Achilles ended his 2021 campaign and Travis Etienne‘s return to action pushed him into a smaller role in Jacksonville this year, but he’s still managed 81 carries for 340 yards and three touchdowns.