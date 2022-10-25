Jason Pierre-Paul: I want to show the Bucs what they don’t have

Getty Images

Edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul spent the last two seasons with the Buccaneers, helping them win Super Bowl LV.

But now he’s a member of the Ravens, starting the last four games for Baltimore after signing with the club on Sept. 26.

With the Bucs and Ravens playing on Thursday night, Pierre-Paul noted there’s a little extra motivation for him in playing his old team.

“There’s no bad blood,” Pierre-Paul said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN, “but I want to show them what they don’t have.”

Pierre-Paul, 33, recorded 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits in 12 games last season for the Bucs. He’s tallied a sack, a TFL, and three passes defensed in four games for the Ravens.

The edge rusher has 92.5 sacks in 169 games for the Giants, Bucs, and Ravens.