Justin Fields: Designed runs brought different element to our offense

Getty Images

The Bears had an extended break to prepare to face the Patriots after losing to the Commanders on Thursday night in Week Six and one of the tweaks they made to their offense was expanding the amount of designed runs for quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields made the most of those opportunities and finished the night with 14 carries for 82 yards, including five third-down runs that turned into first downs. The added wrinkle of Fields running the ball had a ripple effect on the entire offense. David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert had strong nights running the ball while Fields converted five more third downs by throwing the ball.

After the 33-14 win, Fields said the shift in playcalling makes “our offense more complex.”

“Yeah. I thought they were good,” Fields said at his postgame press conference. “I thought it brought a whole different element to our offense. I think we executed that well. And there were definitely some explosive plays in the design runs for sure.”

The Bears will be back on the road in Week Eight against a Cowboys defense that has been one of the stingiest in the league so far this season, so they’ll be hoping Fields keeps rolling the way he did on Monday night.