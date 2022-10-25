Justin Fields keeps running, but in Monday night’s win it was different

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 25, 2022, 12:40 PM EDT
Chicago Bears (33) Vs. New England Patriots (14) At Gillette Stadium, Monday Night Football
Justin Fields running the ball in Monday night’s win over the Patriots represented a shift for the Bears’ offense: Not because Fields ran the ball a lot (he always does) but because this time, he was running by design and not by necessity.

The Bears repeatedly called for Fields to run the ball on Monday night, whereas for the first six games of the season, Fields usually was running only because the play broke down, he couldn’t find anyone open downfield, the pass rush was getting to him, and he had to try something desperate.

The result for the Bears was their best offensive performance of the season in a 33-14 win over the Patriots. Fields was pleased with the play calling.

“I thought they were good,” Fields said of the quarterback designed runs, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “I thought it brought a whole different element to our offense. I thought we executed that well and they were definitely some explosives in the designed runs for sure.”

Given how talented Fields is at making plays with his legs, it’s surprising that it took the Bears so long into the season to make this adjustment. But there’s no doubt that it worked. The Bears may always be a run-first offense (they lead the league in rushing yards and they’re last in the league in passing yards) but on Monday night they showed a way that they can win with Fields at quarterback.

  2. BB’s defense have always had a hard time with running QBs. Good ones at least. They’re just built entirely too slow. They’re made to cover but they don’t have that guy to spy or account for the QB. A good one at least. He’s too stubborn to switch it up.

  3. Some great passed from this kid last night too, I got to admit…I was impressed by Fields last night. Great play calling too.

  4. Nice job by the Bears, bad job by NE’s coaches. How they didn’t stack the box and use Peppers as a spy is beyond me. Their entire offense is Montgomery and Fields running.

    But, the kid is gonna get hurt because he can’t throw consistently. Zero touch on the ball and he lacks accuracy.

    NE played way too much zone, too. Bad day at the office, but give the Bears credit for playing the better game.

  5. Some great passes* from this kid last night too, I got to admit…I was impressed by Fields last night. Great play calling too.

  7. To me, the most important thing was what happened when they got the lead. They ran the ball, over and over, and obliterated the clock. So for once, the Bears did exactly what they were supposed to do.

  8. I think it’s fair to assume the Bears were trying to develop him, primarily, into a pocket passer. It sounds like they are going to let him be a running QB instead. Based on my observation, I would say that is the correct move.

    There are two downsides to that. Injury is going to be a much greater risk, in today’s NFL. Good defenses always find a way to stop running QBs.

  10. As great as he is, I’ve noticed over the years that that’s Belichick’s blind spot as a DC. No wonder Josh Allen has been the toughest QB for him to handle to date, and he hasn’t had much success against the likes of Lamar Jackson or Cam Newton.

