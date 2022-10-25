Leslie Frazier: We’ll see how this week goes with Tre’Davious White

Getty Images

The Bills have staked claim to being the top team in the AFC so far this season and their effort to remain in the top spot is set to get some reinforcement in the near future.

That reinforcement will come in the form of cornerback Tre'Davious White. White has not played since tearing his ACL last season, but he practiced with the team ahead of their win over the Chiefs to open his window to return from the physically unable to perform list.

On Monday, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier didn’t say that White will definitely be activated to face the Packers in Week Eight but it sounds like it is a real possibility.

“He’s chomping at the bit to get going – just deferring to the doctors, and them letting us know based off his recovery from one practice to the next how much closer he is to getting on the football field and live competition,” Frazier said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “But he’s making great progress, and we’re looking forward to when he can go out there with our normal players and playing in a game. It doesn’t seem like we’re that far away from that, but we’ll see how this week goes. But so far, so good.”

White’s absence has opened the door to more playing time for rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford in the early weeks of the season. That will give the Bills a deep bench at corner once White is cleared for his return and that’s usually a good thing for teams with their eyes on a Super Bowl.