Mac Jones: I definitely wanted to play better and I’ve got to do better

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones started in Monday night’s loss to the Bears, but after he and the Patriots’ offense were ineffective, he was replaced by Bailey Zappe in the second quarter. Jones acknowledged he didn’t do well enough with the chance he was given.

“I definitely wanted to play better and I’ve just got to do better at my job,” Jones said. “That’s all it comes down to and that’s all I can control and, honestly, we’ve got a good chance here to go against the Jets and that’s what I’m already focused on. I’m going to put my best foot forward. I’ve been in this situation before and I’m just going to try to help the team, and whatever my role is, I’ll be ready and I’ll give it 100 percent.”

Jones said he feels “pretty good” physically after missing the last three games with a sprained ankle and didn’t seem to think the injury impacted his ability to play on Monday night.

Asked if he expects to be the starter on Sunday against the Jets, Jones said, “When Sunday comes we’ll know.”