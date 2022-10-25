Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman not seen at Ravens practice

Getty Images

The Ravens handed in an estimated injury report on Monday that said tight end Mark Andrews would not have taken part in practice.

The team got on the field Tuesday, but Andrews’ status appears to be unchanged. Reporters at the session noted that Andrews was missing from the open portion of practice.

Andrews is dealing with a knee injury, but he was able to play against the Browns in Week Seven.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was not on Monday’s injury report at all, but those reporters didn’t see him on the field Tuesday. The Ravens’ injury report will provide more info about his absence later in the day.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), defensive lineman Calais Campbel (illness), and linebacker Josh Bynes (quad) were also missing. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quad) were both working after being listed as non-participants on Monday.