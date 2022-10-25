Matt Eberflus: Mike Pennel was “totally in the wrong” for hit that led to ejection

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 25, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT
Chicago Bears (33) Vs. New England Patriots (14) At Gillette Stadium
Getty Images

Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel was ejected on Monday night for a blindside block on Patriots center David Andrews, and afterward Pennel’s coach made no excuses for him.

“I saw it. Yeah. Totally in the wrong,” Eberflus said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “He should not do that. And I told him right afterward. And that’s not what we teach. We don’t teach that. It’s not good football.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he agreed with Eberflus’ assessment.

“I think Coach Eberflus probably put it well, so I don’t have anything to add to that,” he said.

Pennel threw the block on an interception return. Andrews left the game with a head injury.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Matt Eberflus: Mike Pennel was “totally in the wrong” for hit that led to ejection

  1. I’m confused. Did he have another foul earlier that made this second instance trigger the ejection? Or is there a level of egregiousness where a first foul of this nature triggers the ejection alone?

  2. It was a cheap shot. He had a cup of coffee with NE in 2019 and was cut. He obviously would have competed against David Andrews in camp that summer.

    A dirty hit that led to a concussion. He should fined and suspended, but he won’t be because it’s Goodell and this is harm being done to NE.

  3. Lol. No one wants to harm New England. They’re doing a good enough job on their own. What about Mac Jones cheap shot? Why no mention of Goodell being at krafts wedding?

  5. My respect for Eberflus grows every week. He just does it right and he’s got his team playing hard and while minimizing errors. Kudos Coach.

  6. I said it before they upset the 49ers week one, I like this guy. Very impressive coach Bear fans. Some guys just command a room, and he’s one of those guys from what I’ve seen.

  7. The blindside by Pennel was reprehensible with concussion issues in the NFL & he should be suspended or fined but Mac Jones pulls a “Brady” by kicking a guy square in the papaya’s and yet nothing from the officials?
    Hope they fine him $10k!

  8. Bears fan here. Hit was straight dirt. What he brings a team on the field isn’t worth the risk. I’d be surprised if the players Union has his back when he receives whatever punishment

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.