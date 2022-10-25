Mike Evans on officiating controversy: “I wasn’t signing my autograph”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 25, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 02 Buccaneers Training Camp
Getty Images

Exactly one year ago, Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans sparked an unexpected controversy by giving away the football that was Tom Brady‘s 600th touchdown pass to a fan. Now, Evans is in the middle of an unlikely brouhaha regarding another piece of memorabilia. Or whatever it was.

Video from Sunday showed Evans writing something on a white card, at the behest of a pair of game officials. It looked like an autograph. The league concluded it wasn’t. The league also won’t say what it was.

Evans won’t say what it was, either, based on the snippet from a Tuesday press conference that has made its way to Twitter.

I wasn’t signing my autograph, I’ll tell you that,” Evans said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “I talk to a lot of officials, we’re all human beings. He’s a nice guy. That’s all. We were just talking about, you know, golf. That’s all we were talking about.”

But what was he writing about? If not an autograph, what was it? The NFL won’t say, but the NFL’s owned-and-operated media conglomerate claims Evans was giving his phone number to the official, so that the official could give it to a golf pro from whom Evans may take lessons.

If that’s the case, why wouldn’t Evans say that? To say “we were talking about golf” when the question is what he wrote on a card is like saying “I ordered pizza for dinner” when the question is what movie you went to see after the meal.

The whole thing is weird. The league’s refusal to be transparent made it weirder. Evans’s refusal to be transparent makes it weirder still, because he did nothing wrong. There’s no reason for him to not tell the truth.

Unless, of course, he doesn’t want the folks who enforce and apply the rules to hold a grudge against him.

Permalink 35 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

35 responses to “Mike Evans on officiating controversy: “I wasn’t signing my autograph”

  1. They we’re taking about golf, right after a game where they were dominated all while writing on a piece of paper? You cant make this stuff up!

  3. Move along – even if it was an autograph who really cares. Its not a big deal. Its someone trying to stir the pot to make it a big deal.

  5. Hey I know you just got your butt kicked and dropped an important catch. Wanna talk about golf? Sure!… Great team leadership. Bucs just rolling over.

  7. Another Brady protege. When caught in a flat out blatant lie, just keep lying and denying it until daddy goodell takes control. Funny how incidents like this always happen on a team Brady is on if it isn’t Brady himself.

  8. Maybe because it’s none of our business. Reporters seem to think they are entitled to know everything. If it wasnt an autograph or a bank account # to wire a bribe to, why do we care? Nothing-burger.

  9. Exactly, that Ref’s bias caused Evans to drop that wide open pass! Shame on him and the NFL!

  10. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Lamberth was getting Evans’ phone number to pass it along to a golf pro in order to get the receiver lessons, per a source. Pelissero added that Lamberth didn’t have any paper, so he borrowed it from another official. Both Evans and Lamberth attended Texas A&M.

    So um I guess the NFL did say what it was.

  14. He was signing the check to payoff the officials for the Brady roughing the passer call a few games back…..

  18. Might be easier to just let all officials request autographs for their families (or self) in advance of the season and have those fulfilled after the season is over.

  19. Gonna have to call BS as loud as possible on this. Supposing it was the phone number of a golf pro from whom Evans may seek lessons, everyone from the NFL to the ref and Evans would be saying so and there’d be ZERO story here. When anyone asks “what did you write” there’d be ZERO reason to avoid saying what it was. ‘The ref gave me a golf pro’s details’ is a heck of a lot easier from a PR perspective than ‘we have no further comment’. You simply do not say “we have no comment” if there is no there there. You have ‘no comment’ only when there is plenty to say but no desire to say it.

  20. Him writing his number down, for any reason is even worse. Every team has PR people for exactly this and I’m sure the refs know how to get ahold of them. I’m sure it was for a harmless thing like getting golf lessons but that isn’t the point. The point is the optics of this are inexcusable for a game that people are betting money on, which the league supports/promotes.

  21. Why wouldn’t he say it? Maybe because his life outside football is nobody’s business. Also, he probably wants to avoid any conflict of interest insinuations that he is buddies with the guy making decisions about the game he’s playing in. Pretty mild stuff. Move on.

  24. If it was an autograph, it would be a HUGE deal, breaking league rules and putting the officials integrity in doubt.

  25. Seriously who cares. “Hey man, you wanna go to a nice course, go to this place, lemme write it down. Here’s the golf pro, here’s his number. Tell him I sent you. It’s a great course”

    Does everything need to be controversy?? sheesh

  26. Learned from the best on how to lie and deny everything until goodell comes to save the day. Speaking of Evans learning from Brady of course.

  28. “It’s nobody’s business” …you’re wrong, as evidenced by the rules about involvement between players and refs.

  29. The way the Bucs season is going I can actually believe that Evans is already starting to think about golf.

  30. Unused to think that common sense was the trait that was going extinct. But now I think it’s integrity.

  31. Yeah, nothing here. It isn’t like Tampa Bay is going anywhere this year. This is a delicious treat for Tomasina Brady who could have retired. Maybe he knew his shrew wife was going to leave him and he needed something to do in his spare time.

  33. Another Brady team involved in a cheating scandal?

    Hard to believe…..

  34. So wait, first you say Evans shouldn’t have to say anything but that the NFL should. But in this article, you’re questioning why Evans isn’t saying what he was signing?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.