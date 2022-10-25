Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett’s approach to pressure situations is exciting and refreshing

Getty Images

Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett has thrown seven interceptions in his first 13 quarters of work as the team’s quarterback, but head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t focus on the negatives of the rookie’s play during his Tuesday press conference.

Tomlin said “ball security is a significant component week in and week out” and that Pickett is learning on the fly, but the interceptions are “not producing unusual conversations” between him and the quarterback about being aggressive in the offense. Tomlin added that Pickett is “playing and playing to win” and highlighted his play late in last Sunday night’s loss.

Pickett threw two interceptions in Miami territory late in the fourth quarter, which Tomlin focused on less than how Pickett handles high-pressure situations overall.

“He is a fish in water. It’s a natural act for him. He is a competitor. He’s got a thirst for it,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “It’s been fun being in those circumstances. Obviously, we’d like the outcomes to be different. But communicating with him professionally, watching him operate, watching his demeanor, his approach to those circumstances is exciting and refreshing.”

Pickett’s not the first quarterback to throw a slew of interceptions early in their career, but those outcomes will need to change if they’re going to be a footnote to a long and successful run under center.