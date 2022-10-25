Mild-mannered Todd Bowles has subjected Buccaneers to plenty of “yelling and screaming”

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are struggling, and coach Todd Bowles is trying to turn things around.

Appearing on the Buccaneers Radio Network, Bowles admitted that, despite his mild-mannered public persona, he has let the players hear it, away from the prying eyes of the outside world.

“There’s been a bunch of yelling and screaming, but at the same time you have to coach, as well,” Bowles said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “You know, we got ten more games to go. It’s not down in the dumps. We trust each other. We know each other. We continue to try and get better and do things and eliminate mistakes. Communication is always important on both sides of it. So the yelling and screaming when you lose, that’s going to be natural. But it’s coming from a place of coaching. It’s not coming from a place of, you know, ‘you’re a butthole’ and all that type of stuff. So, that’s part of it, but at the same time you have to teach them. We have to tweak things. We have to constantly tweak things and teach them because that’s what coaching is.

Tom Brady‘s yelling and screaming has been more public, at times. Bowles has tiptoed around Brady, publicly. Former coach Bruce Arians wasn’t bashful about calling out Brady to reporters.

Right or wrong, it worked. Currently, it’s not working. But Bowles is right. They can turn it around. They can win the division and become the No. 4 seed. In 2020, they won the Super Bowl as the fifth seed, and they slumped into their Week 13 bye at 7-5.

So they’re not far off. And if they find motivation in the rest of us pointing out that they currently stink (how dare we notice that which is staring us in the face), maybe they’ll find a groove and do more than anyone currently expects them to do.