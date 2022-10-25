NFL suspends Frank Clark for two games under Personal Conduct Policy

Getty Images

The 5-2 Chiefs won’t have Frank Clark for the next two games.

The league has suspended the Kansas City defensive end under the NFL’s Conduct Policy.

The punishment arises from felony weapons charges filed in 2021 against Clark. The case was resolved in September after Clark pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

Clark was arrested in Los Angeles in March 2021, after the car in which he was riding was pulled over for not having a license plate. A police officer noticed a weapon in the vehicle. Two weapons, including an uzi, were recovered.

The Chiefs are on a bye this week. Clark will be eligible to return to the roster on Monday, November 14, following the team’s Week 10 game against the Jaguars. They face the Titans in Week Nine.

The NFL’s announcement makes no mention of appeal rights, which implies that the case has been fully resolved. The two-game suspension possibly was the result of a negotiated compromise between the NFL and Clark.

Clark, who had only 4.5 sacks in 14 games last year, has 3.0 sacks in seven games this season. He joined the Chiefs via trade from the Seahawks in 2019, the same offseason in which Kansas City traded pass rusher Dee Ford to the 49ers.