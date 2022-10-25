NFL suspends Frank Clark for two games under Personal Conduct Policy

Posted by Mike Florio on October 25, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

The 5-2 Chiefs won’t have Frank Clark for the next two games.

The league has suspended the Kansas City defensive end under the NFL’s Conduct Policy.

The punishment arises from felony weapons charges filed in 2021 against Clark. The case was resolved in September after Clark pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

Clark was arrested in Los Angeles in March 2021, after the car in which he was riding was pulled over for not having a license plate. A police officer noticed a weapon in the vehicle. Two weapons, including an uzi, were recovered.

The Chiefs are on a bye this week. Clark will be eligible to return to the roster on Monday, November 14, following the team’s Week 10 game against the Jaguars. They face the Titans in Week Nine.

The NFL’s announcement makes no mention of appeal rights, which implies that the case has been fully resolved. The two-game suspension possibly was the result of a negotiated compromise between the NFL and Clark.

Clark, who had only 4.5 sacks in 14 games last year, has 3.0 sacks in seven games this season. He joined the Chiefs via trade from the Seahawks in 2019, the same offseason in which Kansas City traded pass rusher Dee Ford to the 49ers.

14 responses to “NFL suspends Frank Clark for two games under Personal Conduct Policy

  1. Figures.

    Clark had his best game of the season against the 49ers. The league just had to wait until he started playing well to suspend him, didn’t they?

  2. WHy did this happen so late? And, it’s only 2 games for buying and possibly using a black market uzi that was banned for purchase in 1986.

    Brady gets framed for 4 games over a lie, and a multiple domestic abuser with an uzi gets only 2 games. What planet is this?

    What is KC’s schedule easier in the next 2 games?

    And people still think Goodell doesn’t cheat?

  3. Again, Kamara beats the crap out of someone and is still playing, but Frank is missing two games for having a weapon in his car. Great job (again) commish.

  4. It wasn’t just “a gun”…it was a freakin’ uzi. He should have been suspended when it happened. It should NOT have taken this long!

  5. Clark getting off easy due to him being a chiefs star and he got popped in LA. No license plate and two illegal weapons !! Glad it wasn’t me. What can you expect from Los Angeles and nfl commissioner !!!

  6. Nice of the NFL to cherry pick which rules they wanna take a hard stance on! PATHETIC!!

  7. Sounds fair. 2021 charges and now implement the punishment. I sense this is designed to give breathing room for the Baltimore Lamettes to get into the playoffs. We know Buffalo is going to be next with some contrived situation. Ditto on the Kamara fiasco.

  8. I find it comical that people ALWAYS find a way to blame Goodell for suspensions, as if the penalties for misconduct were not collectively (including the categorization of certain types of infractions).
    If you have a problem with a suspension/fine for [Infraction A] being more or less severe than the suspension/fine for [Infraction B], take it up with the Union.

    If the NFL had it their way, they would arbitrarily suspend everyone for everything—but let’s not pretend there is not a basic guideline that is generally used most of the time.

  10. Where does the second amendment mention fully automatic Uzi’s? Must have missed that. Some of you people, I swear, think everything under the sun is covered by the second amendment. When it was drafted only muzzle loaders existed but sure, 200 years later why wouldn’t it apply to Uzi’s and ar15’s….surely the founding fathers knew they were coming right?

  11. touchback6 says:
    October 25, 2022 at 5:22 pm

    WHy did this happen so late? And, it’s only 2 games for buying and possibly using a black market uzi that was banned for purchase in 1986.
    ———

    The case didn’t clear the legal system until last month, September, 2022.

    There’s no mention of using a gun, at all, so that isn’t part of it.

    The 1996 ban, which allowed simple cosmetic changes to get a gun to pass muster, expired in 1996.

    His offense is not a crime in most of the country. Whether you think that should be the case or not is irrelevant. If he was on the other side of the state line possession wouldn’t be an issue. Some states allow recreational cannabis use, others don’t. Should an arrest for possession in one of those states where it is banned be treated as a heinous drug crime when 25 miles farther along the same road it wouldn’t even get a ticket?

    His NFL punishment is for

  13. Clark has been a scumbag for quite some time.

    2012 felony home invasion
    2014 domestic violence
    2021 Weapons charge

    Of course Andy “the enabler” Reid doesn’t care about character.

  14. The league needs to discipline players for things that happen on the field or in team facilities. Everything else belongs in the courts for violating laws or harming others. They should have never gone down this road in the first place.

