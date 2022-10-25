NFL won’t say anything more about officials’ interaction with Mike Evans

Posted by Mike Florio on October 25, 2022, 11:58 AM EDT
One month to the day after the NFL made a decision that defied our lying eyes, the league once again is telling us something other than what common sense makes clear.

September 25, Tua Tagovailoa had a “back” injury, not a head injury. October 25, Mike Evans signed something at the behest of a pair of game officials, but they did not ask him for an autograph.

It’s downright Orwellian. 2 + 2 is 5. Even in post-truth America, it’s stunning.

After seeing the league’s official position that the interaction between “Jeff Lamberth, Tripp Sutter, and Mike Evans did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph,” we asked a simple and obvious question.

What was it, then?

The response: “We won’t have any further comment.”

All due respect (i.e., here comes the insult), it’s ludicrous to expect people to accept the league’s position that the officials weren’t requesting an autograph without any explanation. We can see the evidence. To borrow the league’s standard for overturning a call on the field via replay review, it’s clear and obvious that they give Evans a a white card and he writes on it.

If, for example, a video camera captures images that suggest I was letting the air out of the tires on my neighbor’s car and I say “no, I wasn’t,” my neighbor would want to know a little more than that.

“I won’t have any further comment.”

That wouldn’t go over well with my neighbor. The NFL expects it to go over well with us.

They say the coverup is worse than the crime. I didn’t really care much about this specific crime, or whatever it was. Now, I’m definitely here for the coverup.

I may be alone on this, but I don’t care. Already, reporters directly or indirectly on Big Shield’s payroll are simply passing along the official position without calling bullshit. Even if I stand alone on this, I’m calling bullshit.

And it’s not enough to say, “Ask Mike Evans.” He did nothing wrong. The rules don’t prohibit him from giving autographs to officials. It shouldn’t be his responsibility to say anything about it — just as it shouldn’t have been Chris Jones‘s duty to tell the world whatever he said when he was flagged for using bad words in a moment that likely influenced the outcome of a game.

It’s for the league to be transparent. In the absence of transparency, people will become curious as to whether there was chicanery.

16 responses to “NFL won’t say anything more about officials’ interaction with Mike Evans

  2. Absolutely embarrassing response, but is anyone really surprised. The NFL is too big to fail, so really, they can do whatever they want.

  6. If lying causes them no harm then why do they care?
    If there are no consequences then they wont change their behavior

  7. I really don’t care for Gruden & detest Snyder but if these guys will bring down Goodell & all his cronies I’m ALL for it! Between the legalization of NFL gambling, tampering amongst many other “issues” the NFL & NFLPA needs to be torn down because the fans are ones on the hook! The NFL has been a joke for more than 30 years! WHERE’S THE ACCOUNTABILITY!!

  8. If there ever was a real need for NFL sports journalism, it’s for stuff exactly like this. Speak truth to power. It is clear what the officials gave to Evans. The only thing that is not clear is why the NFL is lying. After all, We already think of the officials as crooked (don’t pretend we don’t).

  9. Longtime NFL officials aren’t stupid. They know the rules against asking for players’ autographs AND they know there are cameras in the tunnels. So they knew they were going to be seen/shown doing this. They seemed very hasty, knowing that if Evans got to the Bucs locker room before they get him he’s gone for the day. Evans didn’t seem surprised (as he would if he was getting, say, served with a subpoena). But it’s not as if he was signing a game-worn jersey or football — it’s a stinkin’ piece of paper! What would that be worth?

    None of this means the NFL shouldn’t fully disclose what actually happened — of course they should. But to think the officials were doing this for their own financial benefit is equally ridiculous. Was he signing a note for a sick child or some other worthy cause? Probably. Should the officials have gone thru the proper channels to get this done? Of course. They may have gone to a Bucs PR person before the game who told them “just try to grab him in the tunnel after the game.”

    Bottom Line: Mistakes were made, but let’s not try to make this some big controversy/conspiracy. It is not. If it was Brady (or any player), signing merchandise, that’s a different story.

    There is a reasonable explanation for this event. Just because we’re not getting it doesn’t mean it should be open-season for unreasonable explanations.

  10. Imagine if Mike Evans played for the Patriots? We know what would happen. Goodell would cheat again.

  11. They’re just practicing for when they have to sweep the findings of the Snyder investigations under the rug. Nothing to see here, folks.

  14. When you are trying to deny something everyone clearly sees on video its best to not embellish at all Just deny then end the conversation.

