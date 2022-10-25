Not all Patriots players got the two-quarterback memo

Posted by Mike Florio on October 25, 2022, 9:54 AM EDT
There’s a glitch in the Stepford Patriot machinery.

At a time when coach Bill Belichick’s official position is that the plan all along was to play both quarterback Mac Jones and quarterback Bailey Zappe on Monday night, multiple players didn’t get the memo. More surprisingly, there were willing to say so.

Thanks to the return of the open locker room after two years of no access due to COVID, reporters were able to talk directly to players in a setting far less formal than the post-game press-conference podium, where talking points are more easily uttered. In the more casual setting, the unvarnished truth is more likely to be inadvertently blurted out.

We weren’t aware,” running back Rhamondre Stevenson told Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. Via Daniels, Stevenon didn’t know Zappe would be playing until he entered with game with 11:55 remaining in the first half.

Receiver Jakobi Meyers also wasn’t aware that it would be a two-quarterback night.

“I would say it’s a shock, but we don’t really have time to focus on it too much,” Meyers said, via Daniels. “The bullets are already flying by the time we realized it. You have to go out there and keep making plays.”

The move, which Belichick claims was pre-planned, came after fans were chanting for Zappe.

“You hate to see one of your brothers treated like that,” Meyers said of the rejection of Mac by the paying customers. “You want to see him do well. You want to see everybody do well, including Zappe, but as far as getting caught up in it, you really don’t have time to really focus on the decisions being made.”

“Those decisions are beyond me,” tight end Hunter Henry said, honoring the “Do Your Job” mantra that typically permeates the entire organization. “You have to ask coach about that one. We all have a job to do, so it doesn’t matter who it is behind center. We have to go and do our job.”

Stevenson and Meyers may be hearing today, pointedly, that it’s not their job to talk about whether they did or didn’t know that Zappe would be playing. Their job is to say as little as possible, as often as possible.

It’s the Patriot Way. The Stepford Patriot Way.

16 responses to “Not all Patriots players got the two-quarterback memo

  1. Anyone paying attention knew it was only a matter of time before Zappe got exposed and he certainly did last night.

    Either way Bill needs to pick one guy and stick to it. I hope it’s Jones. And one set of plays. It’s weird that the playcalling is completely different for the two.

  2. Mac Jones’ facial features after he was pulled doesn’t match up to that plan. He clearly was not happy about being benched. Just a bunch of BS from BB

  3. I still think Jones is the better QB. But he needs to speed everything up. His decision making and his release. He just looks slow right now, where as Zappe is making quick decisions. But having a QB platoon is not going to work. BB needs to pick one and stick with it. I think it was a mistake to let Jones play last night. If he wanted to give Zappe one more look he should have held Mac out to with the reason of giving him more time to heal. This has all the makings of a serious dumpster fire.

  7. Maybe if Belichick spent less time worrying about everyone being hush-hush and just concentrate on playing, maybe they wouldn’t look so terrible….

  8. NE fans LOL…
    Weren’t both of them the next GOAT?
    Wasn’t Stidham the next GOAT?
    Welcome to reality.

  9. Odd that forgoing on OC for the season with a second year and rookie QB might not work out…

    BB is way overrated and should send TB his entire check.

  11. Maybe Bill figured if you can’t figure it out on your own telling you won’t make much of a difference. Everyone across the country seem to know so this is either players just following the Patriots way or less likely they honestly didn’t know.

  12. drocity says:
    October 25, 2022 at 10:07 am
    I still think Jones is the better QB. But he needs to speed everything up. His decision making and his release. He just looks slow right now, where as Zappe is making quick decisions. But having a QB platoon is not going to work. BB needs to pick one and stick with it. I think it was a mistake to let Jones play last night. If he wanted to give Zappe one more look he should have held Mac out to with the reason of giving him more time to heal. This has all the makings of a serious dumpster fire.

    —-
    Well said. And you’re right. Platoons on other teams never work, no reason to think one will work here either.

    Honestly I’m starting to lose patience with Bill’s coy act and his word games. Just make your decision and pick your guy and that’s it. I might not like the decision but I’ll cheer for whoever it is and so will all of us.

  13. I enjoyed seeing Belichick use both of the Turnover Twins last night. It added some humor to an otherwise dreadful performance from the Patriots.

  15. joenash72 says:
    October 25, 2022 at 10:25 am
    Maybe if Belichick spent less time worrying about everyone being hush-hush and just concentrate on playing, maybe they wouldn’t look so terrible….

    ———————

    Really think you know better than the guy who has been to over a decades worth Super Bowls as a asst and head coach? The guys has his team performing far better then most thought.

