Panthers put Henry Anderson on NFI list; sign Larnel Coleman and Tae Hayes

The Panthers announced a handful of roster moves Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Henry Anderson has been placed on the non-football illness list. He missed their win over the Buccaneers with an illness.

Anderson had 12 tackles in the first six games of the year. The veteran signed with Carolina in early September after being released by the Patriots.

The Panthers also announced that they have signed tackle Larnel Coleman off the Dolphins’ practice squad and cornerback Tae Hayes off of their own practice squad. Hayes appeared in the last two games as a temporary elevation and he recorded one tackle in Week Six. Coleman, who was a seventh-round pick last year, appeared in one game for the Dolphins this season.