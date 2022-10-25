PFT’s Week 8 2022 NFL power rankings

Getty Images

1. Eagles (6-0; last week No. 1): If they can avoid trap games, they can keep winning and winning and winning.

2. Bills (5-1; No. 2): The Packers should consider staying home.

3. Chiefs (5-2; No. 3): When you can put 44 points on one of the best defenses in football, you’re doing something right.

4. Cowboys (5-2; No. 4): They could carry a winning streak right into Thanksgiving, when the Giants come to town.

5. Giants (6-1; No. 5): Brian Daboll will be smoking a few more victory cigars this year.

6. Vikings (5-1; No. 6): A couple of winnable games are looming. Can Minnesota keep winning the games it should win?

7. Jets (5-2; No. 7): It hurts to lose Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker, but this team is built to persevere.

8. Ravens (4-3; No. 8): In the same week, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen can give Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers the same treatment Michael Scott gave to Robert Dunder.

9. Titans (4-2; No. 9): The Titans have a way of quietly stockpiling wins, when no one is paying attention.

10. Bengals (4-3; No. 12): Joe Burrow and company are finding their groove.

11. Seahawks (4-3; No. 20): Maybe, just maybe, Pete Carroll knows what he’s doing.

12. Dolphins (4-3; No. 17): They’ll be a factor all year long.

13. Packers (3-4; No. 10): They’ve still got time to figure things out.

14. Buccaneers (3-4; No. 11): They’ve still got time to figure things out.

15. Chargers (4-3; No. 15): Will they ever figure things out?

16. 49ers (3-4; No. 16): Christian McCaffrey doing Christian McCaffrey things may not be enough to overcome Jimmy Garoppolo doing Jimmy Garoppolo things.

17. Rams (3-3; No. 18): How much healthier did they get during the bye week?

18. Bears (3-4; No. 29): Hibernation is officially over.

19. Patriots (3-4; No. 13): In one game, they went from having a “good problem” at the quarterback position to a bad one.

20. Cardinals (3-4; No. 25): Kyler Murray answered the Call of Duty.

21. Falcons (3-4; No. 14): They need to find some consistency.

22. Commanders (3-4; No. 27): They’re 2-0 since “Sell the Team” became the new official chant.

23. Colts (3-3-1; No. 19): Jim Irsay has had enough.

24. Raiders (2-4; No. 26): They’ll go as far as Josh Jacobs carries them.

25. Panthers (2-5; No. 32): Tankus interruptus.

26. Jaguars (2-5; No. 21): Any hope for the season hinges on whether they can beat the Broncos.

27. Browns (2-5; No. 22): Jimmy Haslam has to be thinking about who he can lure to Cleveland to coach Deshaun Watson in 2023.

28. Steelers (2-5; No. 23): The Black and Gold aren’t good enough to squander golden opportunities.

29. Saints (2-5; No. 24): The good news is that the division stinks.

30. Broncos (2-5; No. 28): Nathaniel Hackett could join the list of coaches who have their last tango in London.

31. Texans (1-4-1; No. 30): Alas, there was no post-Easterby bump.

32. Lions (1-5; No. 31): The only thing the Lions can consistently find is the reset button.