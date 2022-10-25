PFT’s Week 8 2022 NFL power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on October 25, 2022, 9:14 AM EDT
NFL: OCT 16 Cowboys at Eagles
1. Eagles (6-0; last week No. 1): If they can avoid trap games, they can keep winning and winning and winning.

2. Bills (5-1; No. 2): The Packers should consider staying home.

3. Chiefs (5-2; No. 3): When you can put 44 points on one of the best defenses in football, you’re doing something right.

4. Cowboys (5-2; No. 4): They could carry a winning streak right into Thanksgiving, when the Giants come to town.

5. Giants (6-1; No. 5): Brian Daboll will be smoking a few more victory cigars this year.

6. Vikings (5-1; No. 6): A couple of winnable games are looming. Can Minnesota keep winning the games it should win?

7. Jets (5-2; No. 7): It hurts to lose Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker, but this team is built to persevere.

8. Ravens (4-3; No. 8): In the same week, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen can give Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers the same treatment Michael Scott gave to Robert Dunder.

9. Titans (4-2; No. 9): The Titans have a way of quietly stockpiling wins, when no one is paying attention.

10. Bengals (4-3; No. 12): Joe Burrow and company are finding their groove.

11. Seahawks (4-3; No. 20): Maybe, just maybe, Pete Carroll knows what he’s doing.

12. Dolphins (4-3; No. 17): They’ll be a factor all year long.

13. Packers (3-4; No. 10): They’ve still got time to figure things out.

14. Buccaneers (3-4; No. 11): They’ve still got time to figure things out.

15. Chargers (4-3; No. 15): Will they ever figure things out?

16. 49ers (3-4; No. 16): Christian McCaffrey doing Christian McCaffrey things may not be enough to overcome Jimmy Garoppolo doing Jimmy Garoppolo things.

17. Rams (3-3; No. 18): How much healthier did they get during the bye week?

18. Bears (3-4; No. 29): Hibernation is officially over.

19. Patriots (3-4; No. 13): In one game, they went from having a “good problem” at the quarterback position to a bad one.

20. Cardinals (3-4; No. 25): Kyler Murray answered the Call of Duty.

21. Falcons (3-4; No. 14): They need to find some consistency.

22. Commanders (3-4; No. 27): They’re 2-0 since “Sell the Team” became the new official chant.

23. Colts (3-3-1; No. 19): Jim Irsay has had enough.

24. Raiders (2-4; No. 26): They’ll go as far as Josh Jacobs carries them.

25. Panthers (2-5; No. 32): Tankus interruptus.

26. Jaguars (2-5; No. 21): Any hope for the season hinges on whether they can beat the Broncos.

27. Browns (2-5; No. 22): Jimmy Haslam has to be thinking about who he can lure to Cleveland to coach Deshaun Watson in 2023.

28. Steelers (2-5; No. 23): The Black and Gold aren’t good enough to squander golden opportunities.

29. Saints (2-5; No. 24): The good news is that the division stinks.

30. Broncos (2-5; No. 28): Nathaniel Hackett could join the list of coaches who have their last tango in London.

31. Texans (1-4-1; No. 30): Alas, there was no post-Easterby bump.

32. Lions (1-5; No. 31): The only thing the Lions can consistently find is the reset button.

37 responses to “PFT’s Week 8 2022 NFL power rankings

  2. You obviously did not watch the Cowboys/Lions game LOL. Cowboys at 4? Lions took them to the 4th quarter and then the refs stepped in to save the day again.

  3. At 32, Dan Campbell has the Lions in perfect position to bite at the other teams’ kneecaps

  5. 19. Patriots (3-4; No. 13): In one game, they went from having a “good problem” at the quarterback position to a bad one.

    They never did have a “good problem”. Jones has regressed badly from his first year and Zappe is not an NFL QB like I’ve been saying for a few weeks now.

    The Bears defense just showed the whole league the blueprint on playing Zappe. Don’t rush him just flood his passing lanes and put your hands up. He had no answer.

    And I’ll repeat what I said a couple of weeks ago. It’s very possible and I’m now starting to lean a little toward probable that Mac Jones isn’t the guy and the Patriots will find a new guy to be the long term starter for this team.

    It won’t be Zappe. That’s a guarantee. You can take that to the bank.

  6. Nice to see my Giants compete. Too early to tell whether or not we are playoff contenders but competent coaching makes all the difference in the world. We are winning games that McApoo, Shurmur, and Judge would lose in the fourth quarter. You can tell the players are playing hard for Daboll despite not being the best roster on paper.

  8. you are gonna sit there and tell me the packers are 13? switch that 1 for a 2 and you might be right.

  9. Looks like a lot of potential HC turnover before next yr. Broncos, Browns, Colts and Lions all could be considered 50/50 right now and ROS will flip the odds and then teams like the Bucs, Chargers, Cardinals and Commanders you’d have to consider darkhorse candidates right now but its not unrealistic to say they could make changes.

  12. Why are the raiders so high up this week? So many better teams below them…..makes no sense.

  15. How utterly ridiculous that the Bungles and Bucs can be ranked ahead of the Steelers when we beat both of them?? We are literally 2 or 3 plays, and a couple blown calls away from being 6-1. It seems like a lot of people who know nothing about football are writing this team off.

  17. Bill and Chiefs are hands down the two best teams in the NFL…too bad they are both in the AFC.

  18. Wow, shouldn’t complain about the jump for the Bears, that was very generous, but the reality is it was one game. A fun one to watch but they need to string together a few solid performances before I’m a buyer.

    They’ve got a rough schedule for the second half of the season. I would expect them to play spoilers for several teams but not much else.

    Go Bears!

  19. Good job Mike and agree with most of this list but New England should be lower than the Commanders now.

    If they beat a Jets team that has now lost its 2 best offensive players they will move back up but the Patriots were the only team in the last month to lose to the reeling Packers and then got blown out by the Bears, while WAS just beat both in the last 2 weeks.

  20. “How utterly ridiculous that the Bungles and Bucs can be ranked ahead of the Steelers when we beat both of them?? We are literally 2 or 3 plays, and a couple blown calls away from being 6-1. It seems like a lot of people who know nothing about football are writing this team off.”

    Jags and Panthers are ranked higher than Steelers. You have bigger things to worry about.

  23. Eagles appear to be a very good team. But I can’t put them above the Bills and the Chiefs. Bills and Chiefs look like they’re at an entirely different level than the rest of the league.

    At least right now.

  24. There’s not single person who visits this site that could have predicted three of the top five slots, heading into week 8, would be held by NFC East teams

  25. As bad as I want to believe the Packers are even good enough to be #13, they don’t belong in the top 20.

  27. Still too high for the Packers. The baseline problem is Rodgers. He’s too involved in influencing the front office, and poorly I might add. He also passed on helping out the young receivers. Year in and year out the Packers have surrounded Favre and Rodgers with the best support they could afford after the bills were paid. The Packers have the second best win-loss record in the last twenty-five years because of it. So what’s the difference now? Receivers? Nope, it’s Rodgers. The Packers were intimidated into acquiescing Rodgers at every turn. They weren’t wrong in expecting his skillsets to diminish, they simply guessed wrongly when. They should’ve gotten rid of him when he was exposed as a deceptive, self-centered, privileged liar. Imagine struggling with Jordan Love at 3-4 but having draft picks galore to work with. It would be a lot more interesting than watching Rodgers run out of gas and looking at everybody like somebody else siphoned his tank.

  28. As a Pats fan, it actually used to be stressful when they were expected to compete for a SB every year. No I just watch the games with no expectations and am happy when they somehow put forth a competitive effort.

  29. I just don’t understand how you can drop the Steelers all the way down to 28 when they kept on pace to stay in second place in the AFCN which has traditionally sent two teams to the playoffs.

  30. Stefanski is in WAY over his head. You wanna be a OC? BE A FRICKING OC!! Resign and wait for a job to open up; take that poser Woods with you. While we’re at it; take the alleged Special Teams Coach with you as well. You learn in Pee Wee Football to stay in your lanes on punts and kickoffs; that currently is a non factor under this dude.

  32. No matter who’s your team chances are your coach will make a bonehead move in the playoffs just because of lists like this.

  33. One team is going to can their coach very soon, bet is on the Broncos or the Chargers. This will start a swath of coaches being canned–Detroit, Dallas (for Sean), Broncos, Chargers, Niners, Cardinals, Washington, Green Bay, Cleveland, Colts, etc–as desperate owners all scramble to get into the Sean Peyton derby.

  34. They just can’t fall out of love with Rodgers and the Packers. 3 lifeless losses in a row. A terrible loss to Washington and they drop 3 spots.

    The Packers simply cannot lose their way out of favor.

  35. nhpats2011 says:
    October 25, 2022 at 10:19 am

    As a Pats fan, it actually used to be stressful when they were expected to compete for a SB every year. No I just watch the games with no expectations and am happy when they somehow put forth a competitive effort.
    _______________________

    Completely understood. Still gotta be a litte tough… The Pats where the gold standard for 20 straight years.

