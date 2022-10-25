Raiders trade Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys are adding some experience to their defensive line ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline.

NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have agreed to trade for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. They will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas and the Raiders will send a 2023 seventh-rounder back to Dallas.

Hankins has played five games and made one start for the Raiders this season. He has 10 tackles in those appearances.

This is Hankins’ fifth season with the Raiders. He was a 2013 second-round pick for the Giants and played four seasons for the NFC East club before spending one season with the Colts.

Hankins has 366 tackles, 14.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries over the course of his career. He will likely take on a run-stopping role on the interior for the Cowboys.