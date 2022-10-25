Rams waive Jeremiah Kolone

Posted by Charean Williams on October 25, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Sean McVay had a positive update on the health of starting center Brian Allen in the coach’s media availability Monday.

The Rams proved how good they feel about Allen’s return by waiving center Jeremiah Kolone on Tuesday.

Allen hasn’t played since injuring his knee in the season opener, requiring surgery. The Rams played Coleman Shelton, Kolone and Matt Skura at the position in Allen’s absence, with Shelton being sidelined with a high ankle sprain.

Kolone started two games and has seen action on 188 offensive snaps and six on special teams in five games played.

The Rams could re-sign Kolone to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.