Rams waive Jeremiah Kolone

Sean McVay had a positive update on the health of starting center Brian Allen in the coach’s media availability Monday.

The Rams proved how good they feel about Allen’s return by waiving center Jeremiah Kolone on Tuesday.

Allen hasn’t played since injuring his knee in the season opener, requiring surgery. The Rams played Coleman Shelton, Kolone and Matt Skura at the position in Allen’s absence, with Shelton being sidelined with a high ankle sprain.

Kolone started two games and has seen action on 188 offensive snaps and six on special teams in five games played.

The Rams could re-sign Kolone to the practice squad if he clears waivers.