Rashod Bateman added to practice report with a foot injury

Posted by Charean Williams on October 25, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 25 Ravens at Patriots
Getty Images

The Ravens added receiver Rashod Bateman to the practice report Tuesday with a foot injury. Bateman was not on the report Monday when the Ravens estimated their injuries after a walkthrough.

Bateman missed two games with a foot injury before returning for Sunday’s win over the Browns. He had four catches for 42 yards.

In five games this season, Bateman has 15 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quad) were full participants Tuesday after sitting out Monday.

The team had no other changes to its report.

Tight end Mark Andrews (knee), linebacker Josh Bynes (quad) and defensive end Calais Campbell (illness) remained out.

Running back Gus Edwards (knee) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (oblique) were limited again.

Offensive guard Ben Cleveland (foot) had another full practice.

