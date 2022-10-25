Report: Cowboys to sign Kendall Sheffield to practice squad

Getty Images

The Cowboys are reportedly moving to add some cornerback depth in the wake of Jourdan Lewis‘ season-ending injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys are expected to sign Kendall Sheffield to their practice squad. Lewis had foot surgery on Sunday night after suffering a Lisfranc injury during Dallas’ win over the Lions.

Sheffield was a Falcons fourth-round pick in 2019 and played 38 games for the team before being waived in May. He was claimed by the Texans and was released off their injured reserve list earlier this month. Sheffield had 101 tackles and two forced fumbles during his time in Atlanta.

The Cowboys have Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, DaRon Bland, Kelvin Joseph, and C.J. Goodwin as the healthy corners on their 53-man roster.