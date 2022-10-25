Texans cut Tyler Johnson

Getty Images

The Texans cut receiver Tyler Johnson to make the signing of receiver Tyron Johnson official.

Tyler Johnson spent seven weeks with the Texans, was active for two games and played 29 snaps with no targets.

The Texans claimed him off waivers from the Bucs on Aug. 31.

Tyler Johnson appeared in 31 regular-season games and six postseason contests for the Bucs after being drafted in the fifth round in 2020. He had 48 catches for 529 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season and seven catches for 76 yards in the postseason.

Tyron Johnson most recently was with the Raiders, appearing in two games for them this year. He played three offensive snaps in the season opener and returned a punt in the team’s Week 4 victory over Denver.

Tyron Johnson’s most productive year came for the Chargers in 2020, when he caught 20 passes for 398 yards with three touchdowns in 12 games.

Tyron Johnson entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Texans in 2019 but was cut at the start of the regular season. He re-signed to the team’s practice squad in September but was cut soon after.