Titans announce renderings of new stadium

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 25, 2022, 12:04 PM EDT
On Tuesday, the Titans announced the first renderings of their new stadium project.

Designed by the same firm that’s worked on Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders in Las Vegas, the stadium would be around 1.7 million square feet and have a capacity of approximately 60,000.

“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state,” Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said in a statement. “We’re focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”

The Titans released a video with the fly through of the stadium that also showed some of the details of the exterior.

The stadium is set to have an ETFE translucent roof, much like Allegiant Stadium and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis also has a partial ETFE roof.

The Titans’ announcement also noted that the facility will have exterior terraces and porches with views of Nashville, improved sight lines for spectators, and high-tech/sustainable materials in the building.

11 responses to “Titans announce renderings of new stadium

  1. All it’s missing is the Bud Adams torch in the north end zone. Then the design heist is complete.

  3. Great another dome or semi dome stadium without personality. I miss the days of the Dog Pound, The old Colts stadium , the Oakland Coliseum, the Orange Bowl etc…. These stadiums had personalities. You might as well hold games inside a mall or a Hotel Lobby now days,

  4. Reminder that Nissan Stadium is only 23 years old and was paid for in part by Metro water tax increases and close to $150m in initial public money.

    Last time I checked the Titans had no problem playing NFL games in that stadium.

  6. Just make the playing surface grass… the league doesn’t need another turf like metlife

  7. Nashville is a pretty temperate location, it doesn’t get too hot or too cold. I’d venture that it’s one of the more temperate of all the NFL cities.
    So why do they need a dome?

  10. “This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”

    ….
    I meant to say ” 20 to 25 years.”

