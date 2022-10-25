Titans place Kyle Philips on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Titans picked up a receiver off the Chiefs practice squad. But one of their young receivers now won’t be available for at least the next four weeks.

Tennessee announced the team has placed Kyle Philips on injured reserve.

A rookie fifth-round pick out of UCLA, Philips is dealing with a hamstring injury. He did not play in the Week Seven win over the Colts.

Philips has eight catches for 78 yards so far this season.

Tennessee also announced the signing of Chris Conley, who was with Kansas City. Conley appeared in the first two games of the season for Houston, but did not have a catch or a target. He made 22 receptions for 323 yards with a pair of TDs last season.