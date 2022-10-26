49ers activate Jason Verrett off PUP list

Getty Images

The 49ers are getting healthier on defense.

San Francisco announced on Wednesday that cornerback Jason Verrett has been activated off of the physically unable to perform list.

Verrett’s 21-day practice window was about to expire. He is returning from a torn ACL suffered at the beginning of the 2021 season.

Via David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that the team isn’t ruling out this week for Verrett’s return to game action. But Shanahan wants to see how Verrett practices first.

Verrett started 13 games for the 49ers in 2020, recording a pair of interceptions and seven passes defensed.

The 49ers play the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday.