49ers activate Jason Verrett off PUP list

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 26, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT
San Francisco 49ers Training Camp
Getty Images

The 49ers are getting healthier on defense.

San Francisco announced on Wednesday that cornerback Jason Verrett has been activated off of the physically unable to perform list.

Verrett’s 21-day practice window was about to expire. He is returning from a torn ACL suffered at the beginning of the 2021 season.

Via David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that the team isn’t ruling out this week for Verrett’s return to game action. But Shanahan wants to see how Verrett practices first.

Verrett started 13 games for the 49ers in 2020, recording a pair of interceptions and seven passes defensed.

The 49ers play the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.