Amazon and Nielsen aren’t on the same page regarding who’s watching Thursday Night Football

Posted by Mike Florio on October 26, 2022, 12:31 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 06 Colts at Broncos
Getty Images

The customer is always right. Except when it isn’t.

In an effort to provide advertisers with apples-to-apples viewership data, Amazon hired Nielsen to do something it had never before done — turn streaming numbers into ratings measurements. Through six weeks, Amazon and Nielsen aren’t on the same page.

The source for this one isn’t some fringe website or inside-baseball boutique sport-media operation. It’s a story from the Associated Press.

Via David Bauder of the AP, Amazon and Nielsen have been contradicting each other on a weekly basis as to the actual viewership of the Thursday night, streaming-only games.

Consider this quote Connie Kim, Nielsen spokesperson: “I don’t at all believe that Amazon’s numbers are not right. And I don’t believe that our numbers are not right.”

Nielsen won’t say Amazon is wrong, because (in my opinion) Nielsen is getting paid to do this, by Amazon. Likewise, Amazon won’t say Nielsen is wrong, because (in my opinion) Amazon is hoping Nielsen eventually will come around to Amazon’s way of assessing the audience.

As we’ve said before, Amazon surely knows the number of streams that are activated and for how long. They know everything else about us. How can they not know when someone clicks “play” on TNF, and how long until they click away from it? We know at any given moment the real-time traffic at PFT, for a given day. And we lack the resources or the incentive that Amazon has to know everything.

Beyond the fact that audience size influences advertising revenues, Amazon can qualify for postseason games if it reaches certain viewership minimums. There’s a natural temptation, then, to find a way to legitimately fudge the numbers. Or not legitimately.

Amazon wants to pump up the numbers. Nielsen wants to convey accurate numbers. The unvarnished truth surely resides somewhere within Amazon corporate headquarters. There’s a chance that those numbers are even lower than what either company is reporting.

Currently, Nielsen’s season-to-date average viewership number is 10.3 million. Amazon’s number is 12.1 million. The simple reality is that the viewership number would be much higher if the games were still on Fox. And the basic challenge for the NFL and Amazon is to get more and more and more people who would otherwise be watching the game on Fox to watch it on Amazon.

One way to boost that effort, frankly, is to push the highest possible viewership numbers, in order to make people think they’re missing out on a shared experience that, per Nielsen’s calculations, 1.8 million fewer people per week are sharing than Amazon claims.

11 responses to “Amazon and Nielsen aren’t on the same page regarding who’s watching Thursday Night Football

  3. Time to start measuring in feelings like with everything else. How did Thursday Night Football make you feel? Nothing else is really important.

  4. Do they have any way of capturing viewership via NFL+? That’s the only way I can watch, for example.

  6. I have been a software engineer my whole life and mostly on the web. Amazon knows the exact numbers and exactly to the ms how long everyone is watching. On some devices they even know where your eyes are looking on the screen. They know exactly what you looked before and after you viewed the game and exactly when and how often you flipped. We have tracked more data on users than anyone really cares to know.

  7. “circus says:
    October 26, 2022 at 12:46 pm
    Streaming sucks……period!!”

    It sure does, especially compared to OTA.

  8. I love streaming, a bunch of boomers stuck in the radio era. The only problem with TNF are the teams! A bunch of horrible matchups!!

  9. I have watched some highlights the next morning, but I have not watched one second of any of the Thursday Amazon package this year.

  10. Thursday night football is like an off-broadway show. Occasionally really interesting…but rarely worth the effort.

