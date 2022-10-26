Bears send Robert Quinn to Eagles

Getty Images

It’s Dream Team, Part Two.

As the 6-0 Eagles emerge from their bye, they’re doing it with a new addition at pass rusher. Per multiple reports, the Bears are trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles.

Quinn set a team record with 18.5 sacks in 2021. He has one sack through seven games in 2021.

Quinn has a salary of $12.8 million this year. He’s signed through 2024, at salaries of $13.9 million in 2023 and $12.9 million in 2024.

The Bears reportedly weren’t “actively shopping” Quinn in the offseason. Apparently, some passive shopping has recently occurred, and the Bears continue to tear it down (in the aftermath of a signature win) and the Eagles keep trying to build it up.