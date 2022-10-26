Bears send Robert Quinn to Eagles

Posted by Mike Florio on October 26, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots
It’s Dream Team, Part Two.

As the 6-0 Eagles emerge from their bye, they’re doing it with a new addition at pass rusher. Per multiple reports, the Bears are trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles.

Quinn set a team record with 18.5 sacks in 2021. He has one sack through seven games in 2021.

Quinn has a salary of $12.8 million this year. He’s signed through 2024, at salaries of $13.9 million in 2023 and $12.9 million in 2024.

The Bears reportedly weren’t “actively shopping” Quinn in the offseason. Apparently, some passive shopping has recently occurred, and the Bears continue to tear it down (in the aftermath of a signature win) and the Eagles keep trying to build it up.

20 responses to “Bears send Robert Quinn to Eagles

  3. More cap room for a spending spree and draft picks. Plus give him a shot to get the Lombardi now before he gets too far over the hill.

    Thank you big guy!

  6. Trading your best player to a conference (and regional) rival, right after the first sign of hope all season in last week’s win? Wow.

  8. What an uneven career Quinn has had. He’ll be completely dominant one season and then completely disappear the next.

  9. Nice score for the Bears. Picks plus extra cash. They are going to have a Field(s) day in free agency next year.

    He will be one and done in Philly.

  13. Great trade for both sides. Surprised the Bills wouldn’t make this move to pair Quinn with Von Miller.

    The Bears will have a stupid amount of cap space and picks next season to build a nice foundation to compete in the weak NFC.

  16. Eagles can have him. He retired after last season at least on the field. Looking at his career this is what he does.

  17. Quinn for a 4th and the Bears are eating most of the contract. The Eagles made out well. The 4th sounds about right but I was worried about his impact on the cap going forward but with the Bears paying most of his money, this could be an A+ trade for Philly.

  18. Even if this is a one and done situation, you can take those risks when you have a chance to win a superbowl. Good move by both teams.

  19. Knowing how Howie operates, he will find a way to trade another scrub like Reagor and recoup the 4th round pick back

  20. Love the trade. Bears aren’t even in the neighborhood of competitive, and RQ won’t be around when they are!

