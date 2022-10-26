Bill Belichick continues to play word games regarding his quarterbacks

Posted by Mike Florio on October 26, 2022, 1:49 PM EDT
Chicago Bears (33) Vs. New England Patriots (14) At Gillette Stadium
Something strange is happening in New England. And coach Bill Belichick is only making things stranger.

The latest bizarre interaction with reporters came on Wednesday, when Belichick was asked to identify the team’s starting quarterback for Week Eight, against the Jets.

We haven’t practiced, we’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said, via Albert Breer of SI.com.

Pressed again, Belichick said, “The plan is to see how it goes.”

Later, Belichick was asked whether Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are competing for the starting job.

“I’m not saying that,” Belichick said. “We’ll talk about it later.”

He’s not saying much of anything. And anything he’s saying doesn’t make sense. On Tuesday, for example, he continued to hide behind the term “hypothetical,” even when it didn’t apply.

Is Mac the starter when healthy? Belichick said it’s a “hypothetical question.”

Was Mac healthy enough to play the entire game on Monday night?

“Well, that didn’t happen,” Belichick said. “So that’s another hypothetical question.”

But there’s nothing hypothetical about either question. A hypothetical question would be this, “If you were to trade for Tom Brady, would he be the starter right away?”

At some point, the questions need to adjust. It’s not just who starts. It’s who finishes. Belichick casually introduced a two-quarterback approach on Monday night, something few NFL coaches ever do. Will that continue?

Remember, Belichick dumped Cam Newton the moment that Belichick decided Mac Jones would start as a rookie. Belichick wanted no doubts, distraction, or dysfunction regarding the identity of the starting quarterback. A year later, there’s doubt, distraction, and dysfunction regarding the identity of the starting quarterback.

And the finishing quarterback.

8 responses to “Bill Belichick continues to play word games regarding his quarterbacks

  1. I’m not sure, but it doesn’t sound like a whole lot of fun being in Foxborough these days…

  2. Ridiculous. Really… now we’re trying to play mind games with the freaking Jets? Like Jones isn’t going to start.

    Come on coach enough this is embarrassing.

  4. If you think BB is going to tip his hand the media is as bad at their job as Trump said you were

  5. After the Mac pick, I thought it was a big mistake to take him out. He hasn’t played in weeks and timing, speed of the game take some time to re-adjust to. Maybe Zappe is better(?), hard to tell right now, but BB gave the people what they wanted and Zappe was exposed heartily.

    BB isn’t saying anything of import to the media because they turn it into a gargantuan headache and distraction for the players and the team. It’s is high comedy for reporters to expect ANY coach or player to be honest with them when it comes to personnel decisions. Ya’ll are ready to pounce and crucify EVERY decision that goes even slightly sideways. Not unlike Ref’s who overcall a game, reporters only goal is to make the story about the Messenger and not the Message

  7. I can’t believe it but Buffalo has a better roster and front office. We have no chance for the next 10-20 years.

  8. If he wants to make Jones a disgruntled QB this is one way to do it.

    I can’t imagine what the upside would be.

