Broncos designate Tom Compton for return

The Broncos may be getting some help on their offensive line soon.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have designated Tom Compton to return from the physically unable to perform list. Compton will have three weeks to practice with the team before reaching a deadline to activate him and he can be activated at any point in that window.

Compton had back surgery this summer.

The Broncos signed Compton as a free agent this offseason. He has experience at guard and tackle over the course of a career that has seen him play in 123 games and make 44 starts for Washington, Atlanta, Chicago, Minnesota, the Jets, and San Francisco.