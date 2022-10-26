Browns put Jacob Phillips on injured reserve

Getty Images

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he expects linebacker Jacob Phillips to miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury and the team made a roster move to clear space for a healthier player on Wednesday.

Phillips has been placed on injured reserve. The team has not made a corresponding move to fill the spot yet.

Phillips stepped into the starting lineup for the last four games after Anthony Walker‘s season-ending injury. Phillips had 46 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for a loss. two quarterback hits, and a pass defensed this season.

Veteran Deion Jones was acquired in a trade with the Falcons this month and made his first Browns appearance last Sunday. He’ll likely move up to the first team with Phillips out of action.