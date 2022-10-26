Cairo Santos is the NFC special teams player of the week

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 26, 2022, 8:54 AM EDT
NFL: OCT 24 Bears at Patriots
Getty Images

The Bears got a surprising victory over the Patriots on Monday night and kicker Cairo Santos was a significant reason why.

Now he’s been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Santos hit all three of his extra points and all four of his field goals from 42, 23, 38, and 50 yards. According to the league, Santos led all kickers with 15 points in Week Seven.

It’s the second time in his career that Santos has been named special teams player of the week, also earning the honor in 2020.

Santos and the Bears will play the Cowboys on Sunday.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Cairo Santos is the NFC special teams player of the week

  1. Santos has been what the Bears have been looking for in a kicker ever since Gould was let go.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.