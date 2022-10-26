Cardinals put Rashard Lawrence on IR, sign Rodrigo Blankenship to active roster

Posted by Josh Alper on October 26, 2022, 1:59 PM EDT
The Cardinals will not have defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence for Sunday’s game in Minnesota.

The team announced that Lawrence has been placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Lawrence injured his shoulder in last Thursday’s game against the Saints and will now miss at least four games.

Lawrence started all five games he played this season and posted 10 tackles and a forced fumble.

The Cardinals also announced that they have signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship off of their practice squad. Blankenship was elevated for last Thursday’s game in place of the injured Matt Prater and Wednesday’s move suggests Prater will miss another game due to his hip injury.

Blankenship made both field goals he tried against the Saints and hit 2-of-3 extra points.

1 responses to “Cardinals put Rashard Lawrence on IR, sign Rodrigo Blankenship to active roster

  1. Lawerence has developed into a dominant NT the guy just has been continually struggling with injuries. He needs to condition his body this off-season because if he can stay on the field he could be one of the top run stopping tackles in the league and make himself a lot of money.

