Chargers sign Jeremiah Attaochu, place J.C. Jackson on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Chargers placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

Jackson will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured patellar tendon. He had 15 tackles and two pass breakups in five games this season.

The Chargers signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu in a corresponding move.

Attaochu, a second-round selection of the Bolts in 2014, has played 80 career games and made 23 starts with the Chargers, Jets, Broncos, Bears and Ravens.

He has totaled 133 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 43 quarterback hits, 32 tackles for loss, forced four fumbles and a fumble recovery. Attaochu’s best season came in 2015 with the Chargers when he set career highs with 52 tackles, six sacks, 17 quarterback hits and 15 tackles for loss.