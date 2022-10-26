Chuba Hubbard doesn’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Running back Chuba Hubbard scored a touchdown to help the Panthers upset the Buccaneers last Sunday, but he picked up an ankle injury late in the 21-3 win.

Hubbard missed the remainder of the game and he remained off the field on Wednesday when the Panthers began their practice week. Hubbard ran nine times for 63 yards overall against Carolina.

Three other Panthers players missed practice. Guard Michael Jordan was out for personal reasons while defensive lineman Marquis Haynes, right tackle Taylor Moton, and defensive linemen Daviyon Nixon were listed as out due to illness.

Head coach Steve Wilks said at his press conference that the players do not have COVID and that their absence is not related to the illness that led the team to put defensive lineman Henry Anderson on the NFI list this week.

Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (ribs) and Donte Jackson (ankle); safeties Myles Hartsfield (hamstring) and Sean Chandler (hamstring); linebackers Frankie Luvu (shoulder), Cory Littleton (groin), and Arron Mosby (hamstring); defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (concussion; and wide receiver Laviska Shenault (hamstring) were listed as limited.