Dan Campbell: We feel like we’re going to have Jameson Williams this season

Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts
When the Loins selected receiver Jameson Williams in the first round of this year’s draft, they knew he would be out for much of his rookie season while recovering from a torn ACL.

As of now, it still appears Williams has a shot at playing this season. But it won’t be that soon.

“No, there’s still hope [he’ll play during the 2022 season]. He’s put together a pretty good month — a real good month,” head coach Dan Campbell said in his Wednesday press conference. “We feel like we’re going to have him before this season’s out.

“It’s hard to say when that’s going to be. I would say, at least probably another month. But I do feel like we’re going to get him before this is said and done.”

Williams suffered the ACL tear during the CFP national championship game in January. The Lions traded up to select him at No. 12 overall in April.

6 responses to “Dan Campbell: We feel like we’re going to have Jameson Williams this season

  1. What’s the point? Without him you had the number 1 offense and still couldn’t win. Let him heal really good. Play him next year.

  2. Why play him this year, let him sit the whole season to to be ready for next year. this year the season is lost and wont be in the playoffs so makes no sense to try to get him to play this year

  4. What’s the point? If he comes in and helps Lions win a game or two, he will blow their chance of drafting his former QB – Bryce Young.

  5. People who think the Lions have/had a legitimate offense do not understand football, especially soft zone defenses when playing ahead most of the game.

Leave a Reply

