Dan Campbell: We feel like we’re going to have Jameson Williams this season

Getty Images

When the Loins selected receiver Jameson Williams in the first round of this year’s draft, they knew he would be out for much of his rookie season while recovering from a torn ACL.

As of now, it still appears Williams has a shot at playing this season. But it won’t be that soon.

“No, there’s still hope [he’ll play during the 2022 season]. He’s put together a pretty good month — a real good month,” head coach Dan Campbell said in his Wednesday press conference. “We feel like we’re going to have him before this season’s out.

“It’s hard to say when that’s going to be. I would say, at least probably another month. But I do feel like we’re going to get him before this is said and done.”

Williams suffered the ACL tear during the CFP national championship game in January. The Lions traded up to select him at No. 12 overall in April.