Daniel Jones named NFC offensive player of the week

With a new regime in place, the Giants didn’t pick up quarterback Daniel Jones‘ fifth-year option in the spring.

But after the first seven weeks of the season, it doesn’t really look like Jones will be playing elsewhere in 2023.

After his strong performance against the Jaguars in Week Seven, Jones has been named the NFC offensive player of the week.

Jones scored the first “double-triple” of his career, passing for 202 yards with a touchdown and rushing for 107 yards with a touchdown in the 23-17 victory over Jacksonville. He completed 19-of-30 passes, took just one sack, and did not have a turnover in the contest.

It’s the third career offensive player of the week award for Jones, who also won it in Week Three of the 2019 season and Week Four in 2021.

Jones has completed 67 percent of his passes this year for 1,223 yards with six touchdowns and two picks. He’s also rushed for 343 yards with three touchdowns.

Jones and the 6-1 Giants will look to keep things rolling in Seattle this weekend.