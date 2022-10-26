DK Metcalf a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice; Tyler Lockett limited

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that receiver DK Metcalf was “determined” to practice Wednesday. Determined or not, Metcalf didn’t practice.

As expected, the Seahawks listed Metcalf among their six non-participants in Wednesday’s session.

Metcalf, who has played all 56 games in his four-year career, will not need surgery on his patellar tendon. It remains to be seen if he can play Sunday against the Giants.

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) had limited participation Wednesday.

Receiver Penny Hart (hamstring), offensive guard Phil Haynes (concussion), linebacker Nick Bellore (concussion), defensive end Poona Ford (ankle) and outside linebacker Darrell Taylor (groin) were the other Seahawks who missed Wednesday’s on-field work.

Offensive guard Gabe Jackson (hip/knee), cornerback Artie Burns (groin), safety Ryan Neal (ankle), defensive end Quinton Jefferson (foot) and cornerback Sidney Jones IV (groin) were the others who were limited.