Eagles designate Tyree Jackson for return from PUP list

Posted by Josh Alper on October 26, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Tight end Tyree Jackson is moving closer to returning to the Eagles lineup.

The team designated Jackson for return from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday. Jackson tore his ACL late last season and has been rehabbing that injury for the last nine months.

Wednesday’s move opens a 21-day window for the Eagles to activate Jackson. If they don’t, he won’t be eligible to play this season.

Jackson played in nine games and made three starts for the Eagles last season. It was the first regular season action in his career and it came in the former quarterback’s first year playing tight end.

He caught three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown.

1 responses to “Eagles designate Tyree Jackson for return from PUP list

  1. I’ve never understood the hype with this guy. Calcaterra looks much more fluid in comparison.

