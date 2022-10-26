Eagles send fourth-rounder to Chicago for Robert Quinn, still have six picks in 2023

Getty Images

The Eagles sent a fourth-round draft selection to Chicago for edge rusher Robert Quinn.

Philadelphia still has six selections in the 2023 draft, including two first-rounders, despite trades for Quinn, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, A.J. Brown and Jordan Davis.

The Eagles released second-year defensive end Tarron Jackson to make room for Quinn’s arrival.

Quinn, 32, has one sack and three quarterback hits in seven games after having 18.5 sacks in 2021 that sent him to his third-career Pro Bowl.

“I think it’s another great player on this team,” quarterback Jalen Hurts said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “He has a history of being a great defensive end and edge rusher. I think he’ll help us out in a number of ways. Adds a lot of depth. I’m excited to meet him. I’m excited to meet him tomorrow when he comes.”