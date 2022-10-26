Elijah Moore returns to Jets practice, Corey Davis sits out

Getty Images

Wide receiver Elijah Moore missed the final two Jets practices last week after requesting a trade for the team and he sat out last Sunday’s win over the Broncos as well, but he was back on the field with the team on Wednesday.

Moore took part in the team’s on-field work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Patriots and head coach Robert Saleh said that the team has no doubts about Moore’s commitment level.

“He’s been fine,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “Was there frustration? Is there frustration? There probably still is in terms of what he wants his role to be from a ball-production standpoint, but he’s not quitting on anybody. He’s not out there dogging it. He’s not sitting on his helmet. He’s not skipping [practice] and holding out and he’s not faking injuries. He’s not doing any of that. He just wants to contribute.”

Moore’s return came on a day when wide receiver Corey Davis sat out of practice. Davis hurt his knee in the first half against the Broncos and did not return to the game.

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (illness) was the only other player out of practice. Left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), defensive end Jermaine Johnson (ankle), linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle), and safety Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) were limited participants.