ESPN: Mac Jones pass did not hit SkyCam wiring

A video that made the rounds on Tuesday raised the question of whether the interception thrown on Monday night by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones struck the SkyCam cable. ESPN has issued a statement regarding the matter.

“The pass from Mac Jones did not hit ESPN’s SkyCam wiring,” ESPN said. “A video circulating created that false impression, but in reality the SkyCam wire was more than 15 feet above the ball and our SkyCam system followed all NFL protocols.”

Common sense suggests that, if a thrown football hits another object, the spin will be disrupted, in some way. The ball in this one doesn’t seem to move much, if at all. And so it appears to be simply just a not-great throw.

After the interception by Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker, Jones was removed for Bailey Zappe. Coach Bill Belichick has insisted it was not a benching based on performance.