ESPN: Mac Jones pass did not hit SkyCam wiring

Posted by Mike Florio on October 26, 2022, 1:30 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 28 Dolphins at Steelers
Getty Images

A video that made the rounds on Tuesday raised the question of whether the interception thrown on Monday night by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones struck the SkyCam cable. ESPN has issued a statement regarding the matter.

“The pass from Mac Jones did not hit ESPN’s SkyCam wiring,” ESPN said. “A video circulating created that false impression, but in reality the SkyCam wire was more than 15 feet above the ball and our SkyCam system followed all NFL protocols.”

Common sense suggests that, if a thrown football hits another object, the spin will be disrupted, in some way. The ball in this one doesn’t seem to move much, if at all. And so it appears to be simply just a not-great throw.

After the interception by Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker, Jones was removed for Bailey Zappe. Coach Bill Belichick has insisted it was not a benching based on performance.

7 responses to “ESPN: Mac Jones pass did not hit SkyCam wiring

  3. Belichick should be benched after this performance. The problem is thatJudge and Patricia are worse

    Funny what happened to the Giants after Judge left. Look at them now with mostly the same team.

  7. Well the fact that the camera was 15 feet above the ball should have been all we needed to now about this matter…

    Mac Jones can’t throw the ball 15 feet.

