Evan Neal, Kadarius Toney out of practice for Giants

Getty Images

The Giants were missing several players at practice on Wednesday, including right tackle Evan Neal.

Neal had to leave last Sunday’s win over Jaguars with a knee injury and the initial word was that he suffered an MCL sprain. Head coach Brian Daboll called him week-to-week on Monday and Wednesday’s absence points to Neal missing at least this Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Daboll put left guard Ben Bredeson in the same category as Neal and he also missed practice on Wednesday. Tyre Phillips, who took over for Neal, was limited with a toe injury.

Wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) have been out for weeks and continued to sit out of practice on Wednesday. Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), and linebacker Oshane Ximenes (quad) were also out.

Defensive back Jason Pinnock (foot) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (elbow) joined Phillips as limited participants.