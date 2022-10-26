In calling out teammates, Aaron Rodgers necessarily calls out his coach

Posted by Mike Florio on October 26, 2022, 9:41 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

My all-time favorite sound bite from any coach or player came six years ago next month, when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dismissed an opinion of mine, calling me out by name and saying “don’t waste your time reading crap like that.”

(I should have sent Aaron a free copy of Playmakers.)

The issue came up because Rodgers, at the time, was offering public criticisms of the team that logically were also criticisms of coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers had said after a loss to the Colts that the sideline lacked energy. Rodgers also said that the players needed to have a healthy fear of losing their jobs, if they fail to do them.

My point was simple. It’s ultimately on the head coach to ensure that the sideline exudes energy, and that the players fear the consequences of poor performance. Thus, Rodgers necessarily was questioning whether the head coach was doing his job, even if Rodgers didn’t say it.

Rodgers didn’t like that I made the logical connection then. He probably won’t like what I’m about to say now.

But I can’t avoid it. It’s sitting right there, staring us all in the face. When Rodgers says players are making mental mistakes 20 percent of the time (i.e., one out of every five plays), and when he suggests that players who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing but they obviously are, that’s a shot at coach Matt LaFleur.

How can it not be? What else would it be? Who else would be responsible for tolerating chronic mistakes by players who have faced no consequences for chronically making mistakes?

Maybe, this time around, Rodgers won’t be upset that I finished his thought. In 2016, he seemed to be determined to never say anything that could get him scrutinized, by anyone. He has since made a calculated heel turn, taking positions and stances and chiming in on controversial issues, damn the consequences.

Still, he surely hopes to have his teammates and coaches on his side. Explicitly calling out unnamed players for making too many mistakes won’t help. Implicitly calling out the man in charge of the performance of all players won’t help, either.

It should be interesting today, when LaFleur meets with reporters at the press-room podium. And when Rodgers stands in front of his locker, possibly reminding everyone once again to not waste their time reading crap like this.

67 responses to “In calling out teammates, Aaron Rodgers necessarily calls out his coach

  1. Just another “smartest guy in any room he’s in, just ask him” guy who resorts to passive-aggressiveness masked under the air of sanctimoniousness. It’s who he is, has been, will be.

  2. Aaron Rodgers is borderline insufferable now. Man up, act like a franchise QB, and help everyone get better. If he would have been building up these young guys, maybe they would have been on their way to gelling and gaining more confidence by now.

    But no, we get to watch some disgruntled loon, with the worst body language in the world, out there acting like he isn’t part of the Packers struggles as well.

    Please go away. I’m not even a Pack fan, and watching Rodgers play makes me cringe.

  3. I posted trashing Rodgers for his comments about his teammates because it was skimmed out of context. He literally calls out the coaches as well. After listening to the interview he is calling out everyone including himself.

  7. If he came out and gave the typical coach-speak, ‘we’re not playing well right now’, people would be accusing him of being aloof and not giving a d@mn.

  8. The Packers have become a rudderless ship floundering out to open sea.

    They’re going to get crushed by Buffalo and seriously challenged by the Lions (don’t laugh, check the Washington score). Then later comes @Cowboys, @Eagles, @Dolphins. There’s 3 more losses. Titans won’t be an easy out at home. Add the Party Boat team from Minny and there’s another loss. Best the Pack can hope for is 8-9.

    The season is over for GB and the future is not bright. Not bright at all.

  10. It’s not necessarily a shot at the coaches, it could be a shot at whoever put the roster together

  13. Yes it is the job of the coach but the coach is failing in making players accountable. We see sloppiness in the way team has played in consecutive weeks. That is necessarily on Lafleur.

  14. LaFleur and AR are fine. Matt knew what he was signing up for four years ago. He knows that it is impossible to figure out AR’s public statements.

  15. I think there is a big crack in the dam in Green Bay. Some people are surely scratching their heads and wondering if they should have done the deal with Denver.

  16. The Packers front office did it to themselves. Brady doesn’t respect Arians or Bowles and Rodgers doesn’t respect LaFleur and the dope GM who gave him 60 mil per.

    It’s probably too late to trade a 40 year old 60 mil per QB taking cues from Tom Brady every week.

  17. If Rodgers is wrong, it would be because he changes so much at the line of scrimmage that some players may not pick up. Otherwise, talent in the league is pretty even, and players being out of position are going to cause games to be lost.

  18. The thing that baffles me is that we were told Lafleur would be a run heavy coach. So why when the passing game is in such a state of flux has he gotten so far away from it?

  20. You cant criticize a movie, the acting, the pace, it’s energy, without that falling on the director’s shoulders… no matter how he tries to spin it today

  21. I totally agree with Aaron. HE should be benched for missing on at least 20% of his passes. Better yet, trade him and be done with this ego maniac.

  22. He’s one of the greatest of all time and he’s doing the right thing by demanding accountability. Put him on a better built team like Chicago or Minnesota and he gets multiple Super Bowl trips. Hope he demands a trade to get out of that dumpster fire.

  23. ” It’s ultimately on the head coach to ensure that the sideline exudes energy, and that the players fear the consequences of poor performance” Sometimes players increase the energy on the sidelines ie Tom Brady. Now a days some of these young coaches have a different philosophy on holding players accountable. Aaron wants to win as his window is closing. It was a huge mistake letting Devonte Adams leave via trade. All of the current receivers do not make up for that loss.

  26. The packers haven’t drafted especially well in a long time.
    A better GM would have helped.

    I’m still glad Aarons last days are like this.
    Let him leave bitter.

  28. Aaron Rodgers cares about nobody except himself.
    This won’t be fixable for many years to come

  29. I don’t often agree with Florio, but this time I am 100% in agreement. Rodgers is being paid to be a player for the Green Bay Packers, not it’s coach. He is certainly entitled to his feelings & opinions, but he should express them face to face with his coaches. This Packer fan since the 60’s is sick of his shoulder shrugs, his eye rolls, and now his poorly timed and poorly thought out public statements.

  30. Maybe Rodgers should look in the mirror for one of the reasons the team is terrible instead of blaming others.he has recievers wide open and cant find them,he misses passes high and low to the recievers he can find,he changes too many plays that are called and he ssmes to be bored playing the game.be glad when he finally retires,put Love in now,what can they lose.

  32. Rodgers needs to shut up and play. Start being who they say you are and make the players around you look better.

  33. The Packers front office did it to themselves. Brady doesn’t respect Arians or Bowles and Rodgers doesn’t respect LaFleur and the dope GM who gave him 60 mil per.
    ==========

    2022 – $28.5~mil
    2023 – $31.6~mil
    2024 – $40.7~mil
    2025 – $59.3~mil
    2026 – #53.4~mil

  34. Don’t assume a loss at Buffalo is a gimme. People have written Rodger’s off before and right then he’s come back to prove them wrong. The game on Sunday is going to be a tough battle and whoever wins will have really earned it.

  37. Rodgers can’t help himself…he’s always been arrogant , but with his new contract and maybe his year or two in the league , he has no filter and really doesn’t care how he comes off.

  39. Is there a better case of a guy riding name recognition than this guy ??

    A vast majority of the NFL was in either Elementary, Middle School or High school the last time he won a Super Bowl…

    He has failed multiple times with every advantage… home field etc…

    He is no longer an elite leader, nor an elite QB…

    He hates the roster…

    But he sure as he’ll really enjoyed his babyish powerplay to get that massive raise didnt he.

  41. He now questions the talent after sucking up all the money and throwing his boy (Davante Adams) under the bus by not leaving enough for the Packers to sign Adams.

    Poetic Justice!

  42. The Packers guessed wrongly on Rodgers’ diminished skills and drafted Jordan Love. Drafting Love wasn’t a mistake, enabling Rodgers to stick his inexperienced nose into front office business affairs was. That’s on them and I don’t feel sorry for them. People forget…..Rodgers is an eleven-year postseason loser when at least two of those opportunities should’ve been walk-away trophies, but he never showed up. He doesn’t show up in the postseason. Now, Rodgers has reached his personal deadzone and the Packers are stuck with him. So be it. I’ll take Love right now, today, over a self-centered, privileged liar who thinks he’s better than he is. The Packer organization is as much to blame as anybody, if not more. They caved when they should’ve trusted their gut. They weren’t wrong. Thompson would’ve pulled the trigger and not looked back.

  43. They have so many 3 & outs and only 1/5 are mental errors, so what are all the other plays that result in zero production?

  44. Yes, the NFL is WWE says:
    October 26, 2022 at 10:15 am
    He’s one of the greatest of all time and he’s doing the right thing by demanding accountability. Put him on a better built team like Chicago or Minnesota and he gets multiple Super Bowl trips. Hope he demands a trade to get out of that dumpster fire.
    ———————————————————————
    Even with the best center, WR and multiple pro bowl defenders he didn’t go to the SB multiple times. Trade? They just signed him to a new contract. Tell me again about how they’d be paying him to play for a different team.

  47. It’s a fact says:
    October 26, 2022 at 10:34 am
    Don’t assume a loss at Buffalo is a gimme. People have written Rodger’s off before and right then he’s come back to prove them wrong. The game on Sunday is going to be a tough battle and whoever wins will have really earned it.
    —————————-

    I would agree 2-3 years ago but this year it is painfully obvious he alone can’t bring this team back and he’s alienating everyone around him. Not to mention he isn’t exactly playing well either. Throwing shade at your team mates and coaching staff is not helping.

  49. Who would have thought losing Adams and the rest of the receiving depth other than Lazard and depending on two rookies in Dobbs (who appears to have a bright future) and Watson who is very fast but is ALWAYS injured as he was at NDSU as well would not be a recipe for disaster as it currently is. Maybe Rogers really isnt as good as the national sports media claims he is thinking he can make it work any receiver.

  50. I don’t blame AR. GB has done a masterful job in failing to surround him with players who could get them over the top. But, then again, there are 43 Board members who don’t know s**t about football. They’re on the Board because they are prominent members of the community. These people are buffoons. All of them.

  51. Rodgers is acting like he’s threatening to “burn down” the team in a dare to be traded – like a bully would do. It would serve him right if he was traded to Houston or Jacksonville!

  52. I heard, maybe not true? That to this day he still doesnt talk to his family. I mean its obvious you get on his wrong side or god help you do something that will make him look bad and destroy his ego and your done.
    Rodgers is tired of Amari just being a doofus and someone you cant do anything with after two years and is saying, “we kept this guy and didnt cut him”. He is right on this one but you cant cut a high Gutt pick or now Gutt looks bad

  53. When LaFleur was hired after McCarthy was fired, “allegedly” Rodgers was told “Don’t be the problem this time.”

    Funny how things have worked out.

  54. Rodgers got mccarthy fired when he quit playing/trying for mccarthy

    now Rodgers is out for the Lafleur (isn’t that a HOCKEY name?)

  55. I’ll give Aaron Rodgers the benefit of the doubt and blame former girlfriend Olivia Munn. When Rodgers started dating Munn…a complete personality change occurred for the worse and Aaron’s sad family estrangement started during this period,too.

  57. He is a multi-millionaire paid to play a game, with a Super Bowl ring and has had a bevy of beautiful girlfriends. Regardless of opinions or outcomes he is a future Hall of Fame QB and he may no longer give a poop.

  58. Fubared says:
    October 26, 2022 at 11:06 am
    Rodgers is tired of Amari just being a doofus and someone you cant do anything with after two years and is saying, “we kept this guy and didnt cut him”. He is right on this one but you cant cut a high Gutt pick or now Gutt looks bad
    ____________

    It’s “Gute”, not Gutt. Learn to respect your betters.

  59. Rodgers got mccarthy fired when he quit playing/trying for mccarthy
    ==========

    McCarthy should have been fired after that 2014 NFCC Game abomonation.

    They let him exist 3 years past his shelf life.

  60. markeyh says:
    October 26, 2022 at 10:46 am
    He now questions the talent after sucking up all the money and throwing his boy (Davante Adams) under the bus by not leaving enough for the Packers to sign Adams.
    ______________

    Davante signed with Las Vegas for less than Green Bay offered. AR’s contract amount had nothing to do with Davante leaving.

  61. What’s that saying? A rising tide raises all boats? Be the tide Aaron. Be the tide. Right now you’re the iceberg and we’re all yelling iceberg! Iceberg! Lol. I don’t care in reality but this guy is just gross. Maybe he played one year too many.

  62. Aaron Rodgers is an arrogant jerk who is not great at being a decent human. Packer fans are arrogant jerks who are not great at being a decent humans. The two are a great fit now and it will be sad to see this end.

  63. The packers haven’t drafted especially well in a long time.
    A better GM would have helped.
    ===========

    You would think a defense with 7 1st rounders and some pretty substantial FA ivenstments would be able to lock teams down.

  64. Jay Cutler was skewered by fans and media for acting this very same way, body language, attitude, etc. I’m not talking about skill level or accomplishments, well aware that Rodgers has won a ring, etc.

  65. Rodgers thinks he’s Brady and can play until he’s 45. Truth is, he’s Payton Manning and father Time has smacked him right across his face. I’ve seen more overthrows, inaccurate throws and throws in the dirt than I saw from him ever before. He’s done.

  66. When you act like a toddler, you are not responsible for your actions. 3 year olds shouldn’t do interviews.

  67. The Packers have sports media hoodwinked into thinking they are a well run organization, but in reality they are perhaps the most dysfunctional organization in all of sports.

