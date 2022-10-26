Jaguars put Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve

Getty Images

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin will be out of action for the Jaguars for the near future.

The Jaguars announced that Griffin has been placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Griffin suffered a back injury against the Colts in Week Six and did not play in last Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

No corresponding move was announced to fill the open roster spot.

Griffin started five of the team’s first seven games this season. He had 29 tackles and four passes defensed in those appearances.

Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams, and Tre Herndon were the top three corners with Griffin out of action last Sunday. Chris Claybrooks and seventh-round pick Montaric Brown are also on the 53-man roster.